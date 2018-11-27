Trump: ‘I Looked Like Elvis’ When I Was Younger

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump now claims he looked like the King of Rock ’n’ Roll when he was younger. At a Mississippi rally Monday evening, he said: “I shouldn’t say this. You’ll say I'm ’cause I'm not—but other than the blond hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis,” Trump told a crowd in Tupelo, Elvis Presley’s hometown. “Can you see that? Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.” The president also added that Presley was recently honored at a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony this month. “We love Elvis, don’t we?” Trump told a cheering crowd. Trump was in Mississippi to campaign for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), who is running against Democrat Mike Epsy in a Tuesday runoff election.