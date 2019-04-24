Trump: If Democrats Try to Impeach Me, I’ll Take It to the Supreme Court

Donald Trump has threatened Democrats by saying any effort to impeach him would end up with a long legal battle before the Supreme Court. The president’s statements on impeachment have become increasingly frenzied in the wake of the Mueller report’s release, which left it open for Congress to decide whether the president broke any laws. In his latest tweet, strewn with misplaced capital letters, the president made clear he wouldn’t go quietly. “The Mueller Report, despite being written by Angry Democrats and Trump Haters, and with unlimited money behind it ($35,000,000), didn’t lay a glove on me,” he wrote. “I DID NOTHING WRONG. If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not only ... are there no ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ there are no Crimes by me at all. All of the Crimes were committed by Crooked Hillary, the Dems, the DNC and Dirty Cops—and we caught them in the act! We waited for Mueller and WON, so now the Dems look to Congress as last hope!”