Lara Trump was the star of the show during an ultra-cringe TV workout on Fox News after the president called exercise “boring.”

The health of Donald Trump, 79, has been in the spotlight in recent months after a cocktail of mental gaffes, impromptu naps, and recurring bruising. The president has grown frustrated with coverage of his health. To remedy that, he gave an interview about his health to one of the world’s biggest newspapers.

In the phone interview with the Wall Street Journal, he rejected any notion that he was slowing down. He also declared that he deplores exercise, except if it comes in the form of golf.

Lara Trump exercising on Fox and Friends on Friday, January 2, 2025. She is joined by trainer Danelle Rivera and host Brian Kilmeade. Screenshot via Fox News

“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump said. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.”

His daughter-in-law, Lara, however, appears to love it. She appeared on Fox & Friends Friday morning, head-to-toe in active wear, flanked by Crunch fitness instructor Danelle Rivera.

The wife of the president’s son, Eric Trump, was full of zeal as she zipped through a mobility routine alongside her co-hosts. Brian Kilmeade, who said his tight suit wouldn’t allow him to perform the lunges and leaps, brought up the president’s comments about working out.

“We have some people in this administration saying we’re gonna start working out at the airport, and I love it,” said Lara, referencing comments by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy about adding a “workout area” in terminals.

“Not the president. The president said it’s boring,” Kilmeade shot back. “I’m working out for all the Trumps, so don’t worry about it,” she responded. “We got it going on.”

The president, pictured at Trump Turnberry golf course during his visit to the UK in July last year, said he doesn't like exercise. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

In the Journal interview, Trump insisted, as he often does, that he is in spectacular health. He conceded that he doesn’t work out and is on several medications, but said his “good genes” will protect him.

“Genetics are very important,” he said, noting that his parents were sprightly late into their lives. “And I have very good genetics.”

Trump’s rejection of exercise runs counter to his health-focused administration. The aforementioned Duffy has championed exercise, even in airports. Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr., even joined Duffy on an airport terminal pull-up bar. RFK Jr. generally champions a healthy lifestyle, and can often be spotted working out in jeans.