Trump Is Making Some Seriously Big Demands of His Top Donors: Report
DIVA
Forget lunch for a $1 million donation to his campaign. Donald Trump is now telling his top donors that it will cost $25 million or more to get a chance for a private moment with the former president, according to The Washington Post. Donors who attended a lavish meeting with the former president at a hotel in New York earlier this month told the newspaper about a story Trump allegedly told them of a businessman who offered the $1 million lunch deal. “I’m not having lunch,” Trump is said to have responded. “You’ve got to make it $25 million.” Another businessman was told the former president would not be “very happy” if the man donated his traditional $2 million to $3 million, and that Trump expected a $25 million or $50 million contribution. The donors said Trump backed up his comments by blaming Biden for ending tax cuts for the rich by 2025 if he is to resume office. “So whatever you guys can do, I appreciate it,” Trump said. In all, 11 donors, advisers and allies close to the president spoke to The Post for the story, as the former president seeks new ways to pay for mounting legal costs. The news comes after Trump was accused of asking top oil executives to raise $1 billion for his 2024 campaign during a meeting a Mar-a-Lago. Legal experts, however, told The Post that Trump is toying with federal campaign finance laws. “He can’t say, ‘I want you to give me $1 million,’” said Larry Noble, a campaign finance lawyer. The Trump campaign did not respond to The Post when questioned for comment.