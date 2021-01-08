Trump Is Permanently Booted From Twitter After Capitol Riot

President Trump will spend the last 12 days of his presidency cut off from Twitter completely after the company imposed a permanent suspension on his personal account Friday due to the risk of “further incitement to violence.”

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a blog post.

A Facebook source told The Daily Beast that a permanent ban from their platforms is “likely,” but not definite.

Trump has used Twitter as his preferred megaphone during his presidency, using it to bypass aides to spread disinformation, insults and false claims about election fraud.

The permanent suspension, which comes two days after he incited a violent mob to overtake the Capitol, also follows a report about hundreds of Twitter staffers demanding action from CEO Jack Dorsey.

According to The Washington Post, hundreds of staffers signed on to a letter demanding Trump be suspended permanently and an investigation be launched into how the platform itself helped fuel the events of Jan. 6 by acting as “Trump’s megaphone.”

The social media company had somewhat stepped up oversight in recent months, adding labels about election misinformation and restricting engagement with some of Trump’s most unhinged tweets.

But critics inside and outside of the platforms have been pleading for years for the account to be taken down entirely, arguing that Trump’s peddling of dangerous disinformation and incitements to violence outweighed any free-speech concerns. (“When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” he tweeted in May during the Black Lives Matter protests.)

The suspension is likely to cut Trump deep. As The Daily Beast reported, he appeared more livid about being temporarily locked out of his Twitter account on Wednesday than he did about the deadly riot unfolding in the heartland of American democracy.

One sources told The Daily Beast that Trump was furious he couldn’t tweet while another said he complained about it being proof of Big Tech silencing conservatives and trying to help cover up the “crime” of the century that occurred during the 2020 presidential election.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” Twitter wrote in the blog post alongside an analysis of recent Trump tweets.

“Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.

“However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”