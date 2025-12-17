Trump Issues Late-Night Threat to Arrest His Enemies

President Donald Trump issued an unhinged call to arrest his political enemies in a late-night Truth Social post.

The 79-year-old boosted a message from a pro-MAGA account late Tuesday calling for the arrest of former Attorney General Merrick Garland and former FBI Director Chris Wray, adding, “And many others!!!”

Trump amplified a post from a MAGA account calling for the arrest of Merrick Garland and Chris Wray. Truth Social/ realDonaldTrump

Since returning to the White House for a second term in January, Trump has been on a personal revenge tour against high-profile foes who worked on the 2016 Russia collusion probe, his two impeachments, and the congressional inquiry into the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in 2021.

Several of his political opponents have been hit with charges in recent months, though the cases have often not held up in court. Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted in September, sparking accusations that the president engineered the charges for political revenge. A federal judge later dismissed that case, along with the case against New York Attorney General Letitia James, another Trump critic.

Trump has accused former FBI Director Christopher Wray of lying about the presence of FBI agents during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Without evidence, Trump has repeatedly accused Wray of lying about the presence of FBI agents during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He has also clashed with Garland over the Justice Department’s oversight of federal investigations that involve him, including probes into the handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

This is not the first time the president has singled out Garland and Wray. Just weeks ago, he lashed out at the pair and other political enemies on Truth Social, calling them “a disgrace to our Nation.”

Merrick Garland who was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump’s online tirades have frustrated some officials close to him, according to Zeteo, which reported earlier in October, citing three sources, that they were concerned that the posts could be used against the administration in court.