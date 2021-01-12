Trump Just Couldn’t Resist One Last Superspreader

A week after President Trump unleashed the storming of the U.S. Capitol building, a Texas public health official worried he will now be unleashing COVID-19 with a gathering at the border wall.

“I am very concerned that if there is a crowd without social distancing that there may be transmission,” Dr. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County health authority, told The Daily Beast. “Without masks absolutely.”

If all the many previous Trump events during the pandemic are any indication, Tuesday’s gathering in the town of Alamo—not to be confused with the old Spanish mission 250 miles north where the 1823 battle was fought—will indeed be largely maskless.