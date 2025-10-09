President Donald Trump has repeatedly griped to his aides that Attorney General Pam Bondi’s wedding ring left him bleeding.

The bizarre anecdote was revealed to the Wall Street Journal by allies of the president, who added that Bondi’s particularly “large” ring gashed open Trump’s hand sometime last year. Trump turned 79 on June 14 of this year.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s “large” wedding ring was on full display as she testified in front of senators this week. Getty Images

It is unclear how the ring caused the injury. The Journal’s report also does not specify which of Trump’s hands, both of which have displayed visible bruises at different points this year, was slashed by the ring.

President Donald Trump’s bruised right hand has fueled speculation about his health. His left hand has also displayed bruising this year, but not nearly as often as his right hand. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bondi, 59, has been photographed multiple times wearing a sizeable ring filled with diamonds.

John Wakefield, right, attended Pam Bondi’s confirmation hearing to become U.S. Attorney General. Reports say the couple has been together since 2017. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The attorney general is twice divorced and currently unmarried, but has been dating her domestic partner, John Wakefield, since 2017. Wakefield, a father of three, is a founding principal at a private equity firm that specializes in real estate investments.

The ring was visible as Bondi testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, though there was more attention on her burn book filled with notes on how to insult Democrats.

The White House and Bondi did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Attorney General Pam Bondi consistently wears her wedding ring and a cross necklace, photos show. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump’s alleged angst with Bondi goes beyond her supposedly injuring him. Sources told the Journal that the president has not been satisfied with how long it is taking her to target and secure indictments against his political rivals.

“She’s moving too slow,” Trump has said of Bondi, according to administration officials who spoke to the Journal.

Donald Trump's private message to Pam Bondi he posted on Truth Social in September. Truth Social

Trump’s growing impatience was encapsulated in a bizarre post to Truth Social he made in September. Addressed to “Pam,” he made clear that he was upset with how long it was taking for his foes, like James Comey, to be indicted.

The president posted, “Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.’”

The lengthy post read more like a direct message than a typical Trump post. The Journal reports that the post read as such because it was meant to be a private message to Bondi, not a public post for the world to read.

Despite the gaffe, Trump’s demand still got across to his embattled AG. Comey was indicted just five days later by a grand jury, despite numerous critics asserting that the case against him remains shaky at best.

Officials told the Journal that Trump was “surprised to learn” his angry message to Bondi had gone public. Bondi was reportedly peeved by the mistake herself and contacted White House aides and the president about it.

Not long after, Trump followed the explosive post with one full of praise for Bondi.