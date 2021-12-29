Trump ‘Let‘s Go Brandon’ Figurines Were on Sale at U.S. Military Base
NOT APPROPRIATE
Workers at a U.S. military base mall somehow thought it was appropriate to sell figurines of Donald Trump holding an anti-Biden “Let’s Go Brandon” sign ahead of the holidays. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the ornaments—which were shaped like a bear but with Trump’s signature hair and red power tie and the “Brandon” sign—were on sale at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s officially managed commercial facility. Chris Ward, senior public affairs manager for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, said the independent figurine seller had a short-term contract with the mall which had ended by the time complaints started to come in. “The ornament is no longer being sold in the mall,” Ward said. “Once this product was identified, it was determined to be outside the established parameters for resale... Communication to incoming vendors will reflect the need to exclude products of this nature going forward.”