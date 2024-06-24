Trump Made Mar-a-Lago Trip to Check on ‘the Boxes’ Before FBI Raid: ABC
WRITING ON THE WALL
Donald Trump made a trip to Mar-a-Lago to check “on the boxes” just weeks before the FBI raided his Florida estate in search of classified documents he allegedly swiped from the White House, ABC News reported Monday. That trip, which was previously unreported, was “kept quiet” by Trump aides who knew of it, the network reported. Sources described the trip as being “highly unusual,” particularly since Trump, at that point, had typically spent summers at his Bedminster club in New Jersey. The former president’s living quarters at Mar-a-Lago were still under construction at the time of his mid-July visit, sources told ABC. The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, 2022, claiming to have found droves of classified documents that Trump wasn’t permitted to take from the White House. Trump was indicted 10 months later, on June 8, 2023, on 37 felony counts that included conspiracy to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing a document or record, and willful retention of national defense information. He’s denied any wrongdoing and has fought to have his trial delayed.