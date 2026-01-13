Trump Makes Scott Adams Tribute All About Himself

President Trump has added a new entry to his jaw-dropping-death-tributes hall of fame with a self-absorbed homage to “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams.

Less than a month after using Truth Social to taunt slain Hollywood director Rob Reiner immediately after his murder, Trump penned a message of “condolences” for the MAGA illustrator, who succumbed to cancer on Tuesday.

Adams’ ex-wife, Shelly Miles, announced his death during a Real Coffee with Scott Adams livestream, saying the 68-year-old had passed away in hospice care seven months after he announced he was battling metastatic prostate cancer.

Donald Trump / Truth Social

Trump reacted to the news with a post on Truth Social announcing that “sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away.”

He quickly pivoted to turn the tribute into a flex, however. “He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so,” the 79-year-old president wrote.

“He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease. My condolences go out to his family, and all of his many friends and listeners. He will be truly missed. God bless you Scott!” he added.

In November, Adams appealed for help from Trump to obtain the prostate cancer drug Pluvicto. The president promised to intervene and responded on social media to tell Adams he was “on it.”

Adams, a longtime supporter of Trump, saw Dilbert run in 2,000 newspapers across 65 countries at its peak, but his most famous work was later overshadowed by his use of overtly racist language on his podcast.

He sparked backlash in 2023 when he advised his white podcast listeners to “get the f--- away” from Black people. Adams told Fox News shortly after that the resulting newspaper removals of “Dilbert” were the result of “wokeness.”

Adams’ death comes a week after he revealed he had “essentially zero” chance of recovery. He revealed last month that he was paralyzed below the waist.

Trump shocked with a post about Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle in December. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Trump, meanwhile, has a long track record of eyebrow-raising death tributes, most notably with his reaction to Reiner’s brutal murder last month.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social back in December.

The president was widely condemned for the post. Even conservative podcaster Joe Rogan slammed it. The “Rob Reiner thing is not funny,” he said.