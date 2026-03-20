Trump Makes Shock Private Admission to Melania and Top Goons

President Donald Trump is believed to be ready to overhaul one of his most controversial departments following frank conversations with his wife and top aides.

Trump, 79, is said to have realized that his administration’s fixation on brutal ICE raids has become election poison and is planning a new approach.

A new report by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources close to the matter, says the penny has dropped for Trump that ICE has gone too far and that voters hate the term “mass deportation.”

The Journal says the new direction was inspired by conversations Trump had with his wife, Melania, 55, and some of his key advisers including his White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, 68.

President Donald Trump with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Wiles reportedly believes the controversy around ICE raids, which saw federal agents shoot and kill American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti in January, has turned the issue of immigration and deportation toxic for voters ahead of the crucial midterm elections.

Trump would rather focus on arresting “bad guys” and wants less divisive chaos in American cities, according to the Journal’s report.

ICE would dump high-profile operations in Democrat-skewed cities like Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington D.C., the publication claimed. Arrests of immigrants have dropped from over 1,500 a day to around 1,200, it added, citing people familiar.

Posters of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, both US citizens fatally shot by immigration agents, are seen during a candlelight vigil in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson denied Trump was making any alterations to existing ICE policy.

“Nobody is changing the Administration’s immigration enforcement agenda. President Trump’s highest priority has always been the deportation of illegal alien criminals who endanger American communities,” Jackson said.

The statement said the DHS has deported around 70 percent of “illegal aliens” with criminal records.

“Thanks to President Trump’s strong immigration enforcement policies, approximately 3 million illegals have left the United States, either through forced deportation or self-deportation, with zero illegals coming through the most secure border in U.S. History for nine straight months.”

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin. Evan Vucci/REUTERS/Evan Vucci

The report comes as Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Trump’s pick to replace failed Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem, promised to transform the department’s tarnished public image.

Addressing the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, Mullin, 48, said he hoped his unpopular department would slip off the media radar.

“My goal at six months is that we’re not in the lead story every single day,” Mullin said. “My goal is for people to understand we’re out there. We’re protecting them.”

He added he planned to work “every single day to not just secure our homeland, but bring peace of mind and confidence to the agency.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan, 64, admitted that former MMA fighter and plumber Mullin has been put in the role despite having no background in immigration enforcement.

“I can tell you that he’s focused on the mission,” Homan told Fox News on Wednesday.