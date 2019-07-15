CHEAT SHEET
CRACKDOWN
Trump Moves to End Asylum Protections for Central Americans: Report
The Trump administration will move to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants in its latest attempt to crack down on people trying to cross the southern U.S. border, AP reports. A new rule, which has been published in the Federal Register, states that asylum-seekers who pass through another country before reaching the U.S. border will not be allowed to apply for asylum. It’s expected to go into effect Tuesday, and reportedly also applies to children who have attempted to cross the border without guardians. The only exceptions are people who have been trafficked, if the country the person passed through didn’t sign on to the major international treaties on how to manage migrants, or if the asylum-seeker was denied protection in another country. Although the measure is due to come into effect tomorrow, it’s almost certain to face legal challenges.