Trump Nepobaby Faces Taylor Swift Fan Meltdown Over Merch

Presidential granddaughter Kai Trump took full advantage of her family connections to model her new clothing merch at the White House.

Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter, the president’s pride and joy, unveiled her signature line in a promotional video filmed on the lawn of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“This collection is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time, and I’m so grateful it’s finally here. Launching this line has been such an exciting project,” the 17-year-old wrote on social media.

The Trump family's latest merch has a distinct similarity, from first granddaughter Kai, is raising eyebrows among those who follow the works of a more famous TK: Travis Kelce. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/American Eagle

She also wore one of the sweaters while accompanying her grandfather to the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, New York.

The only problem is that her KT logo on her sweatshirts ($130) is a dead ringer for American Eagle’s Tru Kolors line.

And that’s not going to please another woman with a very famous name. Taylor Swift.

Because Tru Kolors is the official brand of her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

The move has also displeased fans of the soon-to-be-wed superstar couple, who have complained about the logo match.

“Using our White House to promote your new clothing line is not only a bad idea, but you are also copying Travis Kelce’s logo,” wrote one X user.

Another posted: Hey, Travis @tkelce. I believe you already have this brand logo patent? Her logo looks exactly like yours. Get the lawsuit papers coming!! Yes, I’m mad as hell at their corruption and using the presidency and the people’s house to profit on my dime!"

The overlap is surprising, since any good lawyer would have recommended a patent search and review.

Helpful hint: the next time a Trump family member launches a clothing line, they should consult with white glove law firm Paul, Weiss, which offered $40 million worth of free legal work to support the president’s agenda. And that agenda definitely includes his granddaughter’s sweatshirt business.