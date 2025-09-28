Trump, 79, Rests in Golf Cart Parked on Green During Game With Granddaughter

Donald Trump has been spotted breaking a basic rule of golf etiquette by driving his cart on the green.

The 79-year-old president hit the links Saturday with his 18-year-old granddaughter Kai, who shared videos from the day in an Instagram post captioned, “Golfing with Grandpa 🫶”

It appears Trump chose to minimize the time spent walking by riding his cart onto the putting green—a cardinal golf faux pas. In one clip, he can be seen watching Kai hole a putt while lounging in his cart before driving off across the delicate grass. In a second he appears to be distracted, sitting in the parked cart facing away from his granddaughter.

Golf carts are generally not allowed on the green, as the smooth surface can be easily damaged. “Don’t get too close to tees or greens [with carts],” the United States Golf Association advises in its article on the “Basics of Course Care Etiquette.”

However, sticking to proper etiquette likely wasn’t a top concern for Trump, who was golfing at his own club in Virginia.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The president and his granddaughter—who has committed to play golf at the University of Miami next year—spent much of the weekend together, traveling to Farmingdale, New York to watch the Ryder Cup on Friday.

Kai, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., secured free promotion for her new line of eponymous merchandise by wearing one of the $130 sweatshirts on the South Lawn before departing on the Marine One helicopter, following her family’s tradition of leveraging the presidency to enrich themselves.

A White House spokesperson told the Daily Beast at the time: “There is no prohibition against taking pictures on White House grounds nor is there a government endorsement of her product, so there is no issue here.”

Kai again advertised her new merch in Sunday’s Instagram post by including a link to her store in the caption.

Trump, who has been accused of cheating during games, had by the end of August visited his golf resorts every fourth day since his inauguration in January.