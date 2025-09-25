Trump Nominee Demanded Political Opponent’s Death Before Tweet Purge

President Donald Trump’s nominee for a key State Department role deleted a trove of social media posts saying there was no such thing as “peaceful coexistence” with Democrats and that a political enemy should get the death penalty.

Trump’s pick for assistant secretary of state for international organization, Jeremy Carl, deleted at least 5,000 posts from his account on X, formerly Twitter, at some point before he received the nomination, CNN reported.

In the posts, he called the Democratic Party the “treason party” and said its members were “evil.”

Responding to a 2023 post about the COVID-19 pandemic from Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, he wrote, “If the U.S. were a serious nation, Weingarten would be tried for crimes against America’s children and would get the death penalty.”

Jeremy Carl wrote on a social media that Democrats were "evil." The Claremont Institute

In another, he responded to a Juneteenth post from former Democrat Rep. Cori Bush by saying, “There is no ‘peaceful coexistence’ we are going to have when our opposition is led by people like this. With either win or die.”

“Dems R the real fascists,” he wrote in another post.

Carl has been tapped to oversee the Bureau of International Organization Affairs, which shapes U.S. policy at the U.N. and other multilateral bodies. If confirmed, he would manage more than 100 diplomats worldwide.

After deleting the posts, he asked the Internet Archive to also scrub them from its Wayback Machine. The site wiped posts under his current X username, “realjeremycarl,” but left posts from his previous handle “jeremycarl4” visible, according to CNN. Both names share the same unique ID.

The posts are especially striking given that the Trump administration and its supports have accused liberals of inciting violence against conservatives as part of a crackdown on free speech in the wake of the shooting death of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

At the same time, Republicans have insisted their own rhetoric—which includes Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller regularly calling the Democratic Party a “terrorist organization”—has not contributed to a surge in political violence against members of both parties.

After Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman of Minnesota was assassinated by a Trump supporter in June, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah joked about the killing on social media.

When CNN reached out to Carl for comment about his deleted posts, an unnamed Trump administration official wrote back to say Carl had “never called for political violence.”

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly also told CNN that Carl—who was a deputy assistant secretary at the Interior Department during Trump’s first term—did “great work” during the previous administration and was “highly qualified” for the role.

The Trump administration has accused Democrats of inciting violence against conservatives even as the president's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller regularly calls Democrats "terrorists." Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“The administration stands by our nominees,” she said.

In his deleted tweets, Carl called for Democrats like former President Joe Biden, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and former Attorney General Merrick Garland to be thrown in jail.

He also defended the January 6 rioters as “political prisoners” and promoted the white nationalist “great replacement” theory, which claims Jews and immigrants of color will “replace” people of European heritage.

Other posts degraded unarmed Black men killed by police officers, including Daunte Wright and George Floyd, whom Carl called a “violent felon” and a “thug” who was “looking up from hell.”