Newsom Laughs at Miller’s Democrat ‘Terrorism’ Meltdown

Gavin Newsom mocked White House chief Stephen Miller after the Trump adviser ranted that Democratic crime policies amounted to “terrorism” during a mega MAGA meltdown.

The MAGA outrage machine has latched onto the killing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee fatally stabbed on a Charlotte light-rail train on Aug. 22.

After police arrested 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. on the platform and charged him with first-degree murder, officials in the Democrat-led city face fury over how a man with a lengthy criminal record and documented mental illness was loose on public transit.

Iryna Zarutska's family said that she had fled the war in Ukraine. IRYNA ZARUTSKA VIA INSTAGRAM/IRYNA ZARUTSKA VIA INSTAGRAM/via REUTERS

Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff and architect of many of the president’s most hardline immigration proposals, is now aiming at Democratic law and order.

Speaking to Hannity on Fox News, the White House deputy chief of staff thundered, “The Democrat Party is terrorizing the American people.

“The Democrat policies of catch and release for barbarians and savages is truly an act of terror on against the American people.

Miller often uses incidents like this to his advantage, speaking to reporters to push the MAGA agenda. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“This is terrorism being waged against the American people.”

In the same hit, Miller said Democrats were “celebrating criminals, celebrating predators,” and that doing so “has become their religion.”

California Gov. Newsom weighed in, joking on X, “Stephen Miller is talking about himself in the third person again.”

Stephen Miller is talking about himself in the third person again. https://t.co/gRyt8EYqPw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 9, 2025

Trump has seized on Zarutska’s shocking death to revive threats of a federal crime crackdown in blue cities, from deploying agents to musing about the National Guard, with Charlotte now a focus.

Decarlos Brown has been charged with Zarutska's murder by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s O/Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office/Handout via REUTERS

Like Trump, Miller paints Democratic metros as “war zones” and insists only mass roundups and maximal sentencing will keep Americans safe.

But the facts do not back up their claims.

The FBI’s latest national data show violent crime fell 4.5 percent in 2024, with murders down nearly 15 percent—continuing a broad decline into 2025, according to analyses by the Council on Criminal Justice and others.

The 2024 drop pushed violent and property crime rates toward two-decade lows, per CBS News.

That hasn’t stopped right-wing media from hammering “Democrat cities” while glossing over declines or red-state violence.

The Associated Press reported the case was instantly folded into Trump-era culture-war themes as party surrogates rushed the airwaves.

Newsom has turned needling Miller into a minor sport. In late August, he mocked Miller’s “shrill” TV yelling.

Weeks earlier, his press office scorched Miller in a viral post that labeled him a “fascist c--k.”

Newsom appears to enjoy baiting Miller. Anadolu/Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

For his part, Miller keeps supplying material. It was reported he melted down over an L.A. mayoral “threat,” got called out for “completely made-up” ICE stats, and pushed a bizarre Biden-Harris “sex slavery” doom-story.