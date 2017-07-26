President Trump Now Bashes Jeff Sessions for Not Firing Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe

Read it at The Hill
President Trump continued to criticize Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a pair of tweets Wednesday morning, this time questioning why acting FBI director Andrew McCabe was not fired for his ties to Hillary Clinton. “Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives,” Trump tweeted. “Drain the Swamp!” The president has lashed out against the attorney general several times this week, telling the New York Times that he would not have hired Sessions had he known the former Alabama senator would recuse himself from the Russia investigation.