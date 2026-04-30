Trump Offers Supporters Fake Membership as He Begs for Cash

A new campaign email sent on behalf of President Donald Trump is using scare tactics to pitch its phony MAGA membership.

In a campaign fundraising email sent on Thursday with the subject line, “Don’t blow it...” the Trump National Committee, a joint fundraising committee, tells recipients that their MAGA membership is on the line if they don’t take urgent action.

“It’s President Trump. I just saw your Membership Status update, and I was surprised,” the email begins.

“You were right there—about to lock in your Trump Platinum Membership, but I’m seeing that it’s INCOMPLETE!” the email continues.

Trump is offering his supporters a new fake MAGA membership. Archive of Political Emails

The email continues to say that “lucky for you, I’m a generous man, and I really need you to JOIN THE CLUB during this critical midterm year.”

“I told my team: 'Give them one more chance.’ You’ve still got a shot. But not for long,” the email ends.

The email then gives the recipient the option to click “Complete Membership” to stay in the fake MAGA club’s good graces.

Recipients are encouraged to complete their membership. Archive of Political Emails

In another fundraising email sent on Thursday, Trump’s fundraisers told recipients that they had been given “THE TRUMP MERIT BADGE, our highest MAGA honor.”

Trump has been given many fake awards throughout his second term. Archive of Political Emails

The White House and the Trump National Committee JFC did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Trump has previously engaged in questionable fundraising tactics. He’s threatened to call ICE on MAGA donors if they did not respond to confirm they are American citizens.

In recent weeks, like the bogus MAGA membership, Trump has been promoting phony new jobs for his supporters in exchange for cash.

In one recent Trump fundraising email, the president threatened to call ICE on his supporters if they did not prove they were citizens. Samir Hussein/via REUTERS

An email titled, “Whether you’re retired or not!,” also from the Trump National Committee, tells MAGA supporters that they’ve been promoted to a “Midterm Senior Strategist.”

Some of the new “perks” of that fake job promotion include “breaking news updates from me, Donald J. Trump,” and “priority access to all limited releases.”

Another email from the Trump National Committee sent earlier this month with the subject line “Don’t reject me!” offers Trump supporters a spot on the president’s “elite Midterm Advisory Board.”