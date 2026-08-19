Trump Pal Hits Out Over Natalie Harp Cancer Speculation

Conservative TV anchor Greg Kelly melted down over questions being raised about Donald Trump’s close aide Natalie Harp.

The 35-year-old executive assistant to the president is almost always at Trump’s side, but she was in the spotlight this week after she was name-dropped by Senator Jon Ossoff on the campaign trail, sparking MAGA and White House fury.

Kelly, who Trump called a “friend,” angrily defended Harp over claims about her alleged “obsession” with the president and the great lengths she has gone to remain in Trump’s proximity.

President Donald Trump and his executive assistant Natalie Harp exit Marine One at the Ellipse near the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 16, 2026. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

The Newsmax host played a series of clips of her speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2020, where she spoke of being a bone cancer survivor and credited Trump with saving her life.

“They didn’t give me the right to try experimental treatments, Mr. President; you did, and without you, I’d have died waiting for them to be approved,” Harp said on stage at the time.

While Harp has repeatedly credited Trump’s 2018 Right to Try Act with saving her life, for years it has been pointed out by experts that it was probably not the case.

Harp speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2020. Handout/Photo Courtesy of the Committee

Harp’s claimed she received, in her words, “an FDA-approved immunotherapy drug for an unapproved use,” but the law Trump signed only applied to drugs not approved by the FDA.

The Washington Post also reported in 2020 after Harp’s RNC speech that she had already talked online about receiving her new treatment two months before Trump ever signed the law.

But as Harp’s past and ties to the president have come back into focus, Kelly turned his wrath on Harp’s critics.

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Executive assistant to President Donald Trump Natalie Harp speak with Donald Trump during a visit at a golf course at Hains Point in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 28, 2026. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

“I thought she was phenomenal,” he said after playing an RNC clip on air.

“And this whole thing about authorizing the experimental drugs for people who have no other option saved her life,” he insisted. “Democrats are like, ‘oh that has not yet been established.’ You sons of—”

The anchor cut himself off before finishing his line, going after Democrats before suggesting people were just “jealous” and calling Washington, D.C. a “nasty place” before moving on to play another clip of her with Trump on the campaign trail.

“Natalie Harp in my book is a very, very special person,” Kelly also declared on his show before insisting Trump needs an aide who is “there for you at all times.

“And this Natalie Harp, I’ve seen her do a fantastic job, so professional, so thorough,” he praised.

In his speech on Sunday, Ossoff said Trump “wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

That was all he said of the staffer who has been Trump’s constant shadow and one of the few aides picked to travel with him on the secret military jet flight rather than the former Air Force One back from Turkey, but the comment struck a nerve in MAGA world and the White House, with Trump supporters rushing to accuse him of sexism for the innuendo.

When asked on MS NOW why he specifically name-checked Harp in his Atlanta speech, Ossoff responded: “Well, I’ve heard this particular aide referred to as his security blanket.”