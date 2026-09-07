Trump Posts Cringe Comment on Women Over Jobs Data

President Donald Trump has claimed in a cringeworthy Truth Social post that he is popular with women, willfully ignoring new opinion polls that show the exact opposite.

Trump, 80, shared a story from right-leaning website Just the News bragging about more women getting jobs than men in the past year, first covered by the Daily Wire.

That story came from research by Mike Konczal, director of the Economic Security Project, who used the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find women’s cumulative payroll employment has risen by roughly 765,000 since December 2024, while men’s employment is down slightly, by about 6,000, over the same period.

The president shared the 133-word article on Truth Social on Sunday with the caption, “No wonder they like me!!!”

U.S. President Donald Trump believes ladies love him. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

However, Trump’s popularity with women is actually tanking ahead of the critical midterm elections.

His net approval with female voters sank from minus 16 in June to minus 30 in August, according to ActiVote’s monthly polling, as reported by Newsweek. There has been a clear fall in Trump’s popularity with female voters over three successive surveys, the report noted.

Other polling also shows women are deserting the president.

Just 33.9 percent of female voters approved of how Trump is handling his second term as president, according to a YouGov poll from Aug. 31, down from 42.6 percent in January 2025.

That figure aligns with a national survey of women, conducted last month by Christine Matthews from Bellwether Research and Consulting, who specializes in female voters. The poll found Trump had a mere 32 percent approval rating among women, and of those who previously voted for him, one in four now disapprove of the job he’s doing.

“When I look at those numbers, I am seeing sirens,” Matthews told Politico last month.

In the Bellwether poll, 38 percent of respondents cited the economy and the cost of living as the most important issue facing the country.

Matthews told Newsweek that the women abandoning Trump include those who voted for him in 2024 to tackle inflation and the rising cost of living.

“[They] voted for him in ’24 for precisely the same reasons they are upset with him now,” Matthews said, adding that Democratic women are showing more enthusiasm about voting than Republican women.

People protest outside Trump Tower during a "Believe Survivors" demonstration against U.S. President Donald Trump on International Women's day in New York City, U.S., March 8, 2026. Angelina Katsanis/REUTERS

The president also has a long history of saving his worst personal insults for females.

Last November, he barked “Quiet piggy!” at Bloomberg News reporter Catherine Lucey when she was asking him about the Epstein files.

And he snapped at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins when she asked him about Epstein’s victims in February, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.”

Collins said at the time, “I don’t think it’s a controversial opinion that you shouldn’t smile when you’re asking questions about a sex trafficker and sexual assault victims.”

In July, Trump doubled down on his issue with Collins, saying, “She never smiles. I said, ‘Kaitlan do you ever smile? Smile!’ You have a nice position; you’re at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan! Just smile.”

He regularly calls acclaimed New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman “Maggot,” and said her colleague Katie Rogers is a “third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.”

Trump has also described television personality Rosie O’Donnell at times as a “fat pig,” “total slob,” and “animal.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.