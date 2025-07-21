Donald Trump spent the evening of his six-month anniversary back in office raging on Truth Social in a torrent of boastful, conspiratorial and outright random posts.

By the end of the day, the 79-year-old president had posted more than three dozen times. Topics ranged from jailing political opponents to promoting the book of a Fox News ally, and in one case, a video collage including widely debunked footage of a woman appearing to catch a King Cobra with her bare hands in South Africa. Often, posts were sent between minutes of each other.

Trump also posted a series of graphics celebrating “6 months of winning,“ claiming that “America’s decline is over” and touting his harsh immigration policies. He shared an anniversary post from House Speaker Mike Johnson that claimed “America is safer, stronger, and more prosperous” thanks to Trump.

Trump celebrated what he called "6 months of winning" in another post. Truth Social

He gave particular focus to claims from his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, who announced on Friday that she was referring Obama administration officials to the Justice Department for prosecution over an alleged “treasonous conspiracy” to stoke Russian election interference claims.

Trump’s posting spree included a deranged AI-generated video depicting Barack Obama’s arrest and imprisonment, as well as calls for other Democrats to be jailed.

“Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff is in BIG TROUBLE!” Trump wrote, referencing an outspoken political opponent, California Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff. “Now Shifty should pay the price of prison for a real crime, not one made up by the corrupt accusers!”

Schiff was the lead prosecutor in Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020 and played a key role in the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump, in his post, repeated his recent allegation that Schiff committed mortgage fraud, which the senator has dismissed as a politically motivated “smear.”

Trump also blasted The Wall Street Journal over what he called a “typically untruthful story” about Secretary Treasury Scott Bessent.

The Journal’s report said that Bessent had laid out a case to Trump in recent days explaining why he shouldn’t try to oust Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

“Nobody had to explain that to me. I know better than anybody what’s good for the Market, and what’s good for the U.S.A,” Trump fumed. "People don’t explain to me, I explain to them!"

It came minutes after Trump revisited his calls for the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians to revert to their problematic old names.

“MAKE INDIANS GREAT AGAIN (MIGA)!” Trump wrote in his missive about the NFL and baseball teams formerly known as the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians.

The flurry of posts followed a more upbeat message earlier in the day marking six months since Trump’s second inauguration.

“Wow, time flies! Today is that Sixth Month Anniversary of my Second Term,” the president wrote, launching into a series of dishonest flexes.

“Importantly, it’s being hailed as one of the most consequential periods of any President. In other words, we got a lot of good and great things done, including ending numerous wars of Countries not related to us other than through Trade and/or, in certain cases, friendship,” he posted. “Six months is not a long time to have totally revived a major Country. “One year ago our Country was DEAD, with almost no hope of revival. Today the USA is the “hottest” and most respected Country anywhere in the World.” Happy Anniversary!!!"

In fact, Trump has not ended any of the wars he promised to. He’s admitted to making no progress with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the war in Ukraine, despite promising on the campaign trail that he would do so in one day. Meanwhile, his trade wars continue to create uncertainty at home and abroad.

Trump's Truth Social post on July 20 marking six months in office. Truth Social

His first six months have been indisputably extraordinary. In that time, he’s bulldozed the federal bureaucracy—axing thousands of civil servants—targeted law firms and universities that he views as ideologically hostile, and stripped away protections for the environment, marginalized groups and migrants.

His sweeping immigration crackdown, which polls show Americans largely disapprove of, sparked widespread protests, leading Trump to militarize Los Angeles last month in an unprecedented move against the will of local leaders.