President Donald Trump praised a right-wing European politician and his “wonderful” European nation after his performance on a panel alongside former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In a Wednesday Truth Social post, the 79-year-old posted a clip from the Munich Security Conference that showed Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka and Clinton arguing.

“Czech Deputy PM Petr Macinka: Great job in your Debate against Hillary Clinton on various subjects, including her ridiculous views on Gender,” Trump wrote, adding, “Say hello to everybody in your wonderful Country!”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Macinka and Clinton clashed over their respective views on Trump, with Macinka, a member of the right-wing Motorists for Themselves party, defending Trump’s actions as Clinton denounced them.

Clinton criticized the president’s actions in dealing with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, accusing him of colluding with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in order to “profit off the misery and death” of Ukrainians.

“I believe Ukraine is fighting for our democracy and our values of freedom and civilization on the front lines, losing thousands of people, and having their country destroyed by one man’s mania to control them, and I think Trump either doesn’t understand or could care less about that suffering,” Clinton told the panel.

Macinka was then asked for his thoughts. Before responding to the moderator’s question, he turned to Clinton and said, “I think you really don’t like him,” referring to Trump.

Clinton responded, “That is absolutely true. Not only do I not like him, I don’t like him because of what he’s doing to the United States, and the world, and I think you should take a hard look at it if you think there is something good that will come out of it.”

Macinka then went on to argue that Trump’s actions have been a “reaction for some policies that really went too far—too far from regular people, too far from reality...”

Trump praised Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka for how he handled himself during a panel discussion with Hillary Clinton. Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

When prompted for examples by Clinton, Macinka replied, “We saw the cancel culture, we saw the woke revolution, I don’t agree with the gender revolution, the climate alarmism...”

“Which gender revolution?” Clinton replied. “Women having their rights?” Macinka began to reply with, “I think there are two genders,” before Clinton interrupted and asked, “How about half of us, can we have our rights?”

“Some of us think there is more than two genders,” Macinka continued. “I think there is male and female, and the rest, probably, is a social construct. This is something that went too far.”

In a Truth Social post he made after the conference, Trump called Clinton a “really bad representative of our now very successful country” alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and California Governor Gavin Newsom, and said that, “Crooked Hillary merely showed her anger and Trump Derangement.”

The president accused Hillary Clinton of having ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ after she criticized him during an appearance at the Munich Security Conference. Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Macinka, who late last month was accused of blackmail by Czech President Petr Pavel during a dispute over the selection of the environment minister, left Czechia on Wednesday, bound for the U.S.

He is set to attend the first meeting of Trump’s controversial Board of Peace, albeit strictly as an observer, with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš recently reaffirming that the nation is not currently seeking membership.

Leaders from major European nations—such as U.S. allies France, Germany and the U.K.—as well as the European Union declined invitations to attend, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had his invitation rescinded late last month after delivering a pointed speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Vatican also confirmed Tuesday that it will not be joining the board, which was ostensibly established in order to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza in what many viewed as an attempt to undermine the United Nations.