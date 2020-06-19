Trump Promises Renewed Effort to Repeal DACA
President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday morning that he would continue his efforts to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, just one day after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that his previous efforts to end the program could not be upheld. The court defied expectations in a 5-4 ruling as Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal members of the court to deny the Trump administration’s efforts. The ruling found that Trump violated the Administrative Procedure Act in repealing DACA and failing to take into account the livelihood of the 700,000 DACA recipients. Because Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Elaine Duke did not at the time of the attempted repeal offer recipients leniency or time to “reorder their affairs,” the court ruled that the repeal effort was “arbitrary and capricious.”