Trump Club Accused of Humiliating Workers With Tight Uniform

A former MAGA loyalist says she turned her back on Donald Trump after enduring rampant and humiliating sexual harassment at his Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.

Maria Hadley, an events team member and banquet server at the Bedminster property, alleged in a lawsuit filed in a New Jersey court Monday that female employees were forced to wear revealing uniforms several sizes too small.

Meanwhile, men in positions of power at the resort tried to get underage female staffers drunk, fawned over “sexy” teenagers, and retaliated against employees who spoke out, according to the lawsuit obtained by the Daily Beast.

The 79-year-old president and his son Eric Trump are both named in court filings detailing a toxic culture at the $350,000-a-year New Jersey club. Hadley, a Trump voter who was hired in February, is suing Trump National for sexual discrimination and harassment.

Donald Trump and his second son, Eric, were both named in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against the president's beloved New Jersey golf course. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“I did not want the President that I believe in and voted for each time he ran to be shown in a bad light or lose face,” Hadley wrote in an unanswered message to Eric Trump on Sept. 27. “I am absolutely incensed.”

Maria Hadley's message to Eric Trump after she was ousted from her position at the golf club. Superior Court of New Jersey/Superior Court of New Jersey

It marks the second lawsuit in just over a month to ensnare Trump and his second-oldest son over alleged conditions at the Bedminster property—both of which were first reported by the Daily Beast.

The Bedminster club, which has two 18-hole courses, promotes itself as “family-oriented.” “Whether you are looking for premier New Jersey golf, an exceptional wedding venue or an ideal family retreat, Trump Bedminster has it all,” the club’s website reads.

Trump has long been a frequent visitor to the New Jersey club. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

In her lawsuit, Hadley details a far darker experience.

Hadley, who graduated from Mildred Elley Business School in 1994, said it was immediately clear when she was hired that she “walked into a workplace that treated women as nothing but a prop,” according to the suit, which was filed by attorneys at McOmber McOmber & Luber, P.C.

She said the polo shirt and golf skirt she was instructed to wear were both far too small and too tight. When she told club manager Patricio Neira—who is also named as a defendant—that he had given her a child’s size, he refused to replace them and allegedly told her: “If they don’t fit, you don’t work.” Hadley said it was humiliating being forced to work in inappropriate, revealing clothing until another female employee secretly swapped uniforms with her.

The entrance to Trump's grand $350,000-a-year New Jersey club. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Hadley also recounted multiple instances in which management referred to teenage guests as “sexy,” as well as repeated occasions when Neira mocked a male employee for being “a homosexual” and grabbed his subordinate by his head and “held it near his own genitalia,” according to the suit.

She also alleged that the clubhouse bartender served alcohol to minors and made “sexual comments about 12-year-old guests with braces.”

Texts between Hadley and an underage Bedminster employee who said the bartender repeatedly added alcohol to her drinks. McOmber McOmber & Luber, P.C./McOmber McOmber & Luber, P.C.

Hadley later filed a report with human resources. McOmber McOmber & Luber, P.C.

Management turned against Hadley in June, she alleged, after she reported the bartender for repeatedly serving female staffers alcohol without their consent—a fireable offense she was told would remain anonymous. Instead, the bartender allegedly learned within hours that Hadley had reported him, after which she says male supervisors began retaliating against her.

In one instance cited in the lawsuit, Hadley said Trump once visited the clubhouse and told employees they would each receive a $1,000 bonus, “specifically looking” at her when he made the announcement. The bonuses were ultimately distributed to every employee except Hadley.

Trump was named in the lawsuit filed in New Jersey court on Monday. McOmber McOmber & Luber, P.C./McOmber McOmber & Luber, P.C.

Her hours were later cut in half, male coworkers refused to speak to or acknowledge her, and when she attempted to raise concerns, she said human resources repeatedly looked the other way, the suit alleges. The situation deteriorated to the point that Hadley said she was hospitalized twice and ultimately resigned.

“Defendants targeted Ms. Hadley because she refused to tolerate pervasive gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and serious legal and safety violations that put employees and customers at risk,” Hadley’s attorney, Jennifer C. Iodice, said in a statement to the Daily Beast.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Trump Organization, Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, and Neira for comment. The White House declined and referred the Daily Beast back to the Trump Organization.

The lawsuit adds to a growing list of sexual harassment allegations tied to Trump’s Bedminster property.

The golf club is portrayed as "family-oriented." But piling lawsuits paint a different picture. screenshot/trumpnationalbedminster.com/trumpnationalbedminster.com

On Dec. 19, former clubhouse manager Justine Sacks filed a similar lawsuit, alleging she was forced out after flagging serious health violations and sexual harassment to human resources. She has also claimed Eric Trump ignored her complaints.

In November 2023, Alice Bianco, a former server at the club, alleged she was sexually harassed and coerced into sex by her manager, then tricked into signing an illegal non-disclosure agreement by Trump attorney Alina Habba, who later served as acting U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey until a federal appeals court disqualified her last month.

Habba herself quietly settled a lawsuit from a former employee who made her out to be a racist, insensitive boss in 2022, the Daily Beast exclusively reported at the time.

Alina Habba was first hired by Donald Trump in September 2021 after having previously worked at a small law firm in New Jersey. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Bedminster golf club is held under the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, a legal structure that allows the president to continue earning income from the property while in office.

Trump has long been a frequent visitor to the club. He spent roughly 100 days at Bedminster during his first term and later buried his ex-wife, Ivana, near the first hole after her death in 2022.