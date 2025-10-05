Trump Explodes at Judge He Put on the Bench

Donald Trump seems to have set his sights on a new enemy after the National Guard was barred from Portland.

The president broke his period of absence from the public eye earlier today, and went on a bizarre rant to gathered reporters as he prepared to board a helicopter en route to the Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration in Virginia.

Trump’s topic of discussion was the “burning” city of Portland and the news that U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut had on Saturday blocked the deployment of the National Guard to the area. He didn’t hold back with his thoughts about the judge herself.

Donald Trump blasted Karin Immergut in a fiery rant to press. RSBN

Raising his voice over the sound of the rotor in a video from RSBN, the president complained: “I wasn’t served well if they put judges like that on.

“I wasn’t served well by the people that pick judges, I can tell you. Things like that are just too bad.”

Trump nominated Immergut in 2019, and didn’t hide his disappointment that she hadn’t lived up to his expectations.

“I appointed the judge and she goes like that, no. I wasn’t served well. Obviously, I don’t know the judge, but she made that kind of a decision,” he said.

The president said that Immergut should be 'ashamed' for blocking the National Guard from 'burning' Portland. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The MAGA leader then gave a visceral description of Portland’s crisis, despite politicians from the area disagreeing with the harsh depictions.

“Portland is burning to the ground. You have agitators, insurrectionists. All you have to do is look at the television, turn on your television, read your newspapers,” he said.

“It’s burning to the ground. The governor, the mayor, the politicians have had to fight for their lives, and you have a judge like that, you ought to be—that judge ought to be ashamed of herself."

The White House’s deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller, also waded into the debate with a fiery tirade on X Sunday.

Legal insurrection. The President is the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, not an Oregon judge. Portland and Oregon law enforcement, at the direction of local leaders, have refused to aid ICE officers facing relentless terrorist assault and threats to life. (There are more… https://t.co/vMwF0nlU9U — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 5, 2025

Miller described Immergut’s ruling as “legal insurrection” in his post, adding that the “deployment of troops is an absolute necessity” against Portland’s “organized terrorist attack.”

Immergut’s barring of federal troops to Portland comes after Trump took to Truth Social on September 27 to authorize “full force” on the city.

Immergut ruled that Trump's depiction of Portland was 'untethered to facts.' Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” he wrote in his post.