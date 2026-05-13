Trump Puts on Sad Chinese Food Spread for His Big Trip

President Donald Trump couldn’t wait until he landed in Beijing to treat himself to Chinese food.

The president whipped up a Chinese-inspired feast for his Air Force One posse as he made the long trek to China for a high-stakes summit with his frenemy Xi Jinping.

Margo Martin, Trump’s special assistant and communications adviser, gave the public a glimpse into the menu aboard the presidential jet.

Margo Martin shared the Air Force One menu with her Instagram followers. Margo Martin on Instagram

The menu promised beef stir fry, spring rolls, and a fortune cookie—but the actual serving left much to be desired.

The sad-looking stir fry sat on top of gold-rimmed plates and was topped off with two lonely pieces of spring rolls.

The meals sounded more appetizing than they looked. Margo Martin on Instagram

For dessert, guests were treated to a fortune cookie, though Trump’s version completely misunderstood the point of the famous cookie wafer.

“Tap to read fortune!” Martin teased on her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

It also included fortune cookies. Margo Martin on Instagram

Instead of offering guests some cryptic insight into their future, however, the MAGAfied fortune cookies said simply, “Welcome aboard Air Force ONE!”

But the fortune cookies were all greetings and no fortune. Margo Martin on Instagram

Despite its flaws, the Chinese menu was a stark—and far healthier—departure from Trump’s cuisine of choice.

The president once shared McDonald's with health nut Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Donald Trump Campaign

Joe Gruters, a Florida state senator, once said he was in disbelief when he saw the 79-year-old president’s massive McDonald’s order.

“He had hot fries waiting for him from McDonald’s. Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, and a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them,” Gruters told the Chambers, Changes, & Conversations podcast.

“I’m thinking to myself, how does the guy that’s as senior as him get away with eating all this McDonald’s on a consistent basis?”

Trump landed in Beijing on Wednesday morning for a two-day summit with Xi as the Iran war drags on for the 11th week.

He was welcomed by rows of people dressed in matching white-and-blue outfits waving the Chinese and American flags. Unlike his visit to Malaysia, however, Trump did not bust out his dance moves.

Last month, Trump claimed that his Chinese counterpart would welcome him to Beijing with open arms.

Trump previously claimed that Xi Jinping would welcome him with a "big, fat, hug." Donald Trump on Truth Social

“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.