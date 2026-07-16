Trump Quietly Rolls Out New Truth Social Grift

Donald Trump has discovered a way to cash in on his manic posting sprees on Truth Social, once again blurring the line between the presidency and his private business interests.

The billionaire president’s media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, announced Thursday that it will sell Wall Street firms faster access to market-moving posts.

Although Trump’s posts largely consist of late-night rants, racist memes, and recycled content, it is also his preferred venue for announcing policy decisions that regularly shake up Wall Street.

Trump’s posting habit has forced traders to keep one eye on Truth Social around the clock for market-jolting announcements, from his sweeping tariff policies to erratic updates on his war with Iran. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

“Markets already move on Truth Social posts,” Kevin McGurn, Trump Media’s interim CEO, said in a statement, without explicitly mentioning Trump.

The company is launching a new data feed, known as an application programming interface (API), that gives paying customers “licensed, real-time access” to Truth Social posts from the president and other top accounts, receiving them in “milliseconds,” according to the statement.

The company did not say how much it would charge for the service or how much faster customers would receive Trump’s posts than everyone else.

Trump Media and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ethics attorney Virginia Canter told CNBC that Trump Media’s new scheme to generate revenue is “a huge conflict of interest.”

Trump “has an obligation to the American people to convey information to them publicly, and he’s now funneling it through a private channel in which he has a private interest as one of its largest shareholders,” said Canter, who is the director of anti-corruption and ethics at Democracy Defenders Fund, a nonprofit organization critical of the Trump administration.

Truth Social has “become the de facto presidential press room,” she noted.

The 80-year-old president has the largest following on Truth Social with 12.9 million users. Donald Trump Jr. has 7.4 million followers, JD Vance has 3.5 million, Eric Trump has 3.3 million, and Kash Patel has 1.9 million.

The president’s media company, which went public in March 2024, has been facing financial turbulence, reporting nearly $406 million in losses in the first three months of the year while generating just over $870,000 in revenue, with much of the red ink tied to the crash in the value of its bitcoin holdings.

Trump Media’s stock has tumbled 84 percent from its post-IPO peak, while the company was further shaken by the surprise departure of CEO Devin Nunes in April.

However, Trump’s return to office has forced traders to keep one eye on Truth Social around the clock for market-jolting announcements, from his sweeping tariff policies to erratic updates on his war with Iran.

A Daily Beast analysis found that Trump posted 681 times on Truth Social last month—an average of roughly 22 posts a day. His posting spree peaked on June 1, when he fired off 61 posts in a single day.

The octogenarian president’s spiking social media use comes amid mounting questions about his cognitive and physical health.