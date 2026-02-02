Trump Rakes in Millions in Desperate Bid to Survive Midterms

President Donald Trump has built an unprecedented war chest to survive the midterms, the latest campaign finance filings show.

His political committees and the Republican National Committee had amassed a combined $483 million through the end of December. That figure nearly triples the $167 million collectively held by the Democratic National Committee and its Senate and House party committees and affiliated super PACs.

The money has flowed from both ends of the donor spectrum. On the high-dollar side, Trump has leaned heavily on events like “MAGA Inc. dinners” hosted at his Florida and New Jersey properties.

Since returning to the White House, MAGA Inc. alone has pulled in $313 million, including eight-figure contributions from pipeline billionaire Kelcy Warren and his company Energy Transfer LP; quant trader Jeff Yass; OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman; and Crypto.com exchange operator Foris DAX Inc.

At the grassroots level, Trump’s fundraising operation has blanketed supporters with text messages and emails urging small-dollar donations. His Never Surrender leadership PAC recently asked recipients for a “small, sustaining contribution” of as little as $33 to help “complete the MAGA agenda.”

Some appeals have been notably theatrical. In one email, Trump cast himself as besieged and isolated, writing that he was “alone and in the dark” with a “dying laptop” while racing against a fundraising deadline.

“I’m sitting here. Alone. In the war room. Fighting for you,” the message reads. “It’s just me, one dying laptop, and the 72-hour countdown clock to my first mid-month deadline of the year just RANG.”

Failure to donate, the email warned, would allow the “radical Left” to flip Congress in 2026, leading to “Open borders forever,” “Your guns confiscated,” and “Your kids brainwashed.” It concluded: “And worst of all, your favorite President (ME!) might just go through another FAKE impeachment!”

Another fundraising message threatened to refer nonresponsive recipients to Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they failed to confirm their citizenship through a survey.

Trump has openly acknowledged his anxiety about the coming midterms. “Even presidents, whether it’s Republican or Democrat, when they win, it doesn’t make any difference—they seem to lose the midterms,” he said in a January 27 interview on Fox News. “So, that’s the only thing I worry about.”

Recent national polls show a growing disapproval of Trump’s handling of the economy, alongside increased frustration over deportations and foreign policy. Elements of the coalition that powered his return to office—including independents, young voters, and Black and Hispanic men—are showing signs of strain.