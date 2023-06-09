Trump Recorded Admitting He Didn’t Declassify ‘Secret Information’: CNN

Donald Trump admitted in a 2021 meeting that he had kept “secret information” which he hadn’t declassified, according to CNN.

The bombshell disclosure comes the day after Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to face federal charges in relation to allegations of mishandling classified documents following his departure from the White House.

Trump has maintained that all of the documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago had been declassified, but CNN claims he said of one file two years ago: “As president, I could have declassified, but now I can’t.”

The file in question allegedly concerns a secret Pentagon document about attacking Iran. Audio of the recording from the 2021 meeting had already been obtained by prosecutors, but now CNN says it has seen a transcript of Trump’s comments appearing to show that he was aware that he hadn’t declassified the document.

The meeting at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey resort, allegedly included the former president and two people working on the autobiography of Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, along with several others working for Trump, one of whom was communications specialist Margo Martin.

Sources cited by CNN say the audio recording of the meeting contains the sound of paper rustling, indicating that Trump was waving the document around, though there’s no way of knowing if it was the document about Iran. “Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this,” the transcript records Trump as saying. “This was done by the military and given to me.”

