Trump Rips Dems for Making a ‘BIG Mistake’ in the Election

About as humble in victory as he would’ve been gracious in defeat, Donald Trump is continuing to slam the Democratic Party for bringing in once-arch Republicans Liz and Dick Cheney as part of their election campaign.

“The Democrats made a BIG mistake in getting Crazy Liz Chaney [sic], and her father, Dick, involved in their campaign for President,” the president-elect wrote Sunday in a Truth Social post.

“It made the Republicans angry, and the Democrats just plain scratching their heads in amazement,” he added. “It is always a bad idea to bring ‘losers’ into a political campaign!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has made little secret of his contempt for the Cheneys, with their defection from GOP ranks to back Kamala Harris appearing to have gotten under the Republican candidate’s notoriously thin skin almost as much the opposing campaign’s repeated jibes about crowd sizes at his rallies and the downright ‘weirdness’ of him and his running mate JD Vance .

His comments about the father-daughter duo have proven about as sanguine as you might expect. In a Truth Social rant earlier in September, Trump described Dick Cheney as the “King of Endless, Nonsensical Wars, wasting Lives and Trillions of Dollars, just like Comrade Kamala Harris,” adding that he himself is, naturally, “the Peace President, and only I will stop World War III!”

By Trump’s political logic, uniquely impervious as it is to irony, being a messianic safeguard against globalized conflict wouldn’t appear to be mutually exclusive from leveling astonishing threats of violence against your domestic opponents.

Describing Liz Cheney as “a radical war hawk,” he later went on to posit before crowds at a November 1 campaign event in Arizona : “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

This burst of end-of-campaign vitriol has reportedly prompted an investigation from Arizona’s Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes, who claims to have asked his criminal division chief to probe whether the president-elect’s sentiments may actually have violated local laws on death threats.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.