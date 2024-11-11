Elections

Trump Rips Dems for Making a ‘BIG Mistake’ in the Election

‘BAD IDEA’

“It made the Republicans angry, and the Democrats just plain scratching their heads in amazement.”

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Donald Trump claimed Democrats made a “BIG mistake” by allowing Dick Cheney and Liz Cheney to be involved in their campaign.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

About as humble in victory as he would’ve been gracious in defeat, Donald Trump is continuing to slam the Democratic Party for bringing in once-arch Republicans Liz and Dick Cheney as part of their election campaign.

“The Democrats made a BIG mistake in getting Crazy Liz Chaney [sic], and her father, Dick, involved in their campaign for President,” the president-elect wrote Sunday in a Truth Social post.

“It made the Republicans angry, and the Democrats just plain scratching their heads in amazement,” he added. “It is always a bad idea to bring ‘losers’ into a political campaign!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vance Slated to Be Among Most Powerful U.S. VPs: InsidersMAGA ‘HEIR PRESUMPTIVE’
Josh Fiallo
JD Vance, Donald Trump illustration

Trump has made little secret of his contempt for the Cheneys, with their defection from GOP ranks to back Kamala Harris appearing to have gotten under the Republican candidate’s notoriously thin skin almost as much the opposing campaign’s repeated jibes about crowd sizes at his rallies and the downright ‘weirdness’ of him and his running mate JD Vance.

His comments about the father-daughter duo have proven about as sanguine as you might expect. In a Truth Social rant earlier in September, Trump described Dick Cheney as the “King of Endless, Nonsensical Wars, wasting Lives and Trillions of Dollars, just like Comrade Kamala Harris,” adding that he himself is, naturally, “the Peace President, and only I will stop World War III!”

'COALITION WITH THE DEVIL'
Amethyst Martinez
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) holds a moderated conversation with Former US Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, at People's Light performing arts theater Malvern, Pennsylvania, on October 21, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

By Trump’s political logic, uniquely impervious as it is to irony, being a messianic safeguard against globalized conflict wouldn’t appear to be mutually exclusive from leveling astonishing threats of violence against your domestic opponents.

Describing Liz Cheney as “a radical war hawk,” he later went on to posit before crowds at a November 1 campaign event in Arizona: “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

This burst of end-of-campaign vitriol has reportedly prompted an investigation from Arizona’s Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes, who claims to have asked his criminal division chief to probe whether the president-elect’s sentiments may actually have violated local laws on death threats.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsTrump to Hand Puppy Killer One of America’s Most Powerful Jobs
Will Neal
mediaJon Stewart Blows Up Key Theory on Why Dems Got ‘Shellacked’
Michael Boyle
politicsMusk Turning Himself Into the ‘Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave’ at Mar-a-Lago
Will Neal
arts-and-cultureKate Cancer Fakery Allegations Force Palace Media Clean Up
Tom Sykes
politicsDonald Trump Jr. Joining ‘Anti-Woke’ Venture Capital Firm Financing Tucker Carlson
Sean Craig