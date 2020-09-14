Petulant Trump Says Football Is ‘Boring as Hell’ After Weekend of Anti-Racism Protests, COVID Precautions

Read it at USA Today
What could possibly have provoked this? President Donald Trump has gone on a rant at the NFL, calling football “boring as hell” at the end of a weekend of player protests against racism and police brutality. All 22 players on the field at the start of Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons took a knee in protest against racial injustice, and some teams remained in locker rooms during the pregame playing of the national anthem. At an ill-advised packed indoor rally in Henderson, Nevada on Sunday night, Trump said: “Football’s boring as hell. It’s just not the same, right?” Last week, Trump’s son Eric tweeted that “Football is officially dead” after Dallas Cowboys players were given the green light to protest racism.