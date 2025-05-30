Trump Says He Will Consider Pardoning Diddy

Donald Trump refused to dismiss the possibility of a pardon for Sean "Diddy“ Combs, even though the rap tycoon is currently on trial on sex trafficking and other serious charges.

The president said he was aware that he might be asked for clemency.

“Nobody’s asked,” he told reporters. “But I know people are thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t spoken to him in years.”

He added: “It’s not a popularity contest, so I don’t know. would certainly look at the facts.”

This story will be updated.