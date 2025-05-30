Politics

Trump Says He Will Consider Pardoning Diddy

BEG YOUR PARDON!

The president knows the shamed rap mogul and wants to know the facts of the case.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

Diddy, Donald Trump and Melania Trump together in February 6, 2008 in New York City.
Patrick McMullan/Getty Image

Donald Trump refused to dismiss the possibility of a pardon for Sean "Diddy“ Combs, even though the rap tycoon is currently on trial on sex trafficking and other serious charges.

The president said he was aware that he might be asked for clemency.

“Nobody’s asked,” he told reporters. “But I know people are thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince’s Bodyguard Stepped In to Stop Diddy Attack on CassieNOT IN MY HOUSE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
A side-by-side of Prince and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

“I haven’t spoken to him in years.”

He added: “It’s not a popularity contest, so I don’t know. would certainly look at the facts.”

This story will be updated.

David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsLeaked Photo Allegedly Exposes Musk’s ‘Serious’ Drug Habit
Ewan Palmer
PoliticsMusk Takes Stephen Miller’s Wife—as Trump Aide Rage-Tweets
Sarah Ewall-Wice
TrumplandTrump Biographer: This Is the ‘Real Reason’ He Hates Harvard
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsLeavitt Given Snarky Nickname by Trump’s Former White House Lawyer
Josephine Harvey
MediaWhy Melania Came Clean About Barron and Harvard: Author
Josephine Harvey,
The Daily Beast Podcast