Trump Says He Won’t Attend Biden’s Inauguration
SEAT’S TAKEN
Instead of tweeting about the Capitol Police officer who died overnight, President Trump sent two tweets on Friday morning, one insisting that his supporters—some of whom have been blamed for the cop’s death—shouldn’t be “disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” He also confirmed that he would not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, becoming the first outgoing president to do so since 1869. “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” he wrote.
Since his die-hard supporters attempted an insurrection on the Capitol on Wednesday, Trump has not conceded that he lost to Biden but has, finally, admitted there will be a transfer of power. Vice President Mike Pence said he would attend the inauguration.