Trump Says Iran Was Behind Attack on Commercial Oil Tankers

President Donald Trump told Fox & Friends that Iran was definitely behind the attack on two commercial oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday. “Iran did do it,” Trump said unequivocally. He then said that evidence, including a video the U.S. Navy released Friday purporting to show an Iranian patrol vessel retrieving an unexploded limpet mine from the hull of one of the ships, has “got Iran written all over it.” Tehran has vehemently denied involvement in the attack.