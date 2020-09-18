Trump: Kamala Harris Would ‘Rip the Country Apart’ as First Female President
FEARMONGER
A Kamala Harris presidency would “rip the country apart,” President Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Wisconsin on Thursday evening. Trump lamented the possibility that Harris, a Democratic Senator from California and Biden’s running mate, might become president by default, making the country’s first female commander in chief someone who was not elected to the office. “That is no way for a woman to become the first president, that’s for sure,” Trump said. But he quickly added a shot at Harris personally. “And if a woman is going to become the first president of the United States, it can’t be her,” Trump said. He and his campaign have sought to portray Harris as effectively the president-in-waiting if Biden is elected in November. If “she comes in through the back door,” Trump said on Thursday evening, “that would not be what people want. That’s for sure.”