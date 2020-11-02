Trump: Supreme Court Vote-Counting Extensions Could Be ‘Physically Dangerous’
‘VERY BAD THING’
A Supreme Court decision extending timeframes for states to count mail-in votes may result in physical violence, President Donald Trump predicted on Monday. “They made a very dangerous situation, and I mean physically dangerous,” Trump said at a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He was referring to Supreme Court decisions allowing officials in Pennsylvania and North Carolina to continue accepting and counting mail-in ballots in the days after Election Day. “They did a very bad thing for this state. They did a bad thing for this nation,” Trump said of the decision. “The danger that could be caused by that extension, and especially when you know what goes on in Philadelphia,” he added. Trump and his allies have described mail-in votes tallied after election day as tantamount to election fraud, and insisted that a winner of the presidential contest should be declared on Tuesday. In fact, no state has ever reported its final vote tallies on Election Night, and winner declarations are generally just informed projections by news organizations analyzing early return data.