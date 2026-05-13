Trump Secretly Stashed ‘If I Die’ Letter in Drawer, Aide Says

President Donald Trump has instructed Vice President JD Vance on what to do if a foreign nation takes him out, an administration official claims.

The 79-year-old president has left his No. 2 a written note with “very firm instructions” for Vance to follow should he die, White House counterterrorism official Sebastian Gorka revealed on The New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast.

The topic came up when Gorka was asked if he was concerned about Trump being assassinated on his trip to China, which he largely dismissed before revealing that there are already instructions in place for that type of scenario.

“There is a letter in the drawer in the resolute desk that is addressed to the vice president, should something happen to him,” he said. “So that is the language of power that nations like China, Iran, and Russia understand.”

“We have protocols, trust me. Not ones I can discuss, but we have protocols,” he said.

Trump has left the vice president "very firm instructions" on what to do should he die in office. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

In January, just before he launched his war with Iran, Trump said he left “very firm instructions” for Vance to blow up the entirety of Iran should he die.

“If anything ever happens, we’re going to blow the whole — the whole country is going to get blown up,” he said at the time.

“I have very firm instructions — anything happens, they’re going to wipe them off the face of this earth,” Trump added.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Trump has admitted he doesn't think he'll make it to heaven. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

His note to Vance comes as the president has grown obsessed with his own fate and the legacy he will leave behind.

He has bizarrely admitted that he’s probably not going to make it to heaven.

“I don’t think there’s anything [that’s] going to get me in heaven. Okay? I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound,” he said earlier this year.

Those comments came after he admitted to Fox News that he believed if he could end Russia’s war in Ukraine, which he had promised could be ended on the first day of his second term, then that would get him a ticket into heaven.

“If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty—I want to try and get to heaven if possible,” he said at the time. “I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”