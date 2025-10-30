Trump Sends Bat Signal to Conspiracy Nuts on Truth Social

President Trump appeared to send a hidden nod to QAnon followers in a bizarre Truth Social posting spree early Thursday.

The president shared a brooding image of himself posted by a supporter that showed him with “Q+” scrawled on his collar and the caption, “THE BEST IS YET TO COME.”

The "Q+" on Trump's collar is a reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory movement. IStandWithTrump47 / Truth Social

The meme is clearly a QAnon dogwhistle. “Q+” is a codename for Trump used in QAnon factions that believe the president is in charge of the QAnon movement.

The account behind the illustration, which goes by the username “Women For Trump,” has created multiple images of the president with “Q+” drawn on his collar.

Trump reshared two other posts Thursday from the account, which features an illustration of Trump sitting in a storm on its header captioned “PUT ON THE FULL ARMOR OF GOD. TRUMP IS OUR PRESIDENT. WE ARE HEADING INTO THE STORM.”

In QAnon doctrine, “The Storm” is a time of great social conflict that occurs before society experiences “The Great Awakening,” according to research from Murray State University.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

"@IStandWithTrump47" is clearly a QAnon follower based on other images it has posted. IStandWithTrump47 / Truth Social

QAnon is a conspiracy movement launched in 2017 that believes Trump’s election was part of a grand masterplan to expose a satanic human trafficking sex cabal perpetrated by the “deep state,” which conveniently only includes Democratic politicians or Republicans who run afoul of Trump.

Some conspiracies perpetrated by QAnon include Hillary Clinton participating in a ritual murder of a child, former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz hiring MS-13 to fire DNC staffer Seth Rich, and that John F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. are still alive and will appear in public soon.

The president routinely uses his Truth Social account to flirt with QAnon. In late September, Trump reposted an AI-generated clip of himself promoting “Medbeds,” a QAnon-fabricated medical technology that is said to cure any disease and unnaturally extend human life. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the time it was “refreshing” to have a president who was so “honest” on social media, but did not comment on the content of Trump’s post.