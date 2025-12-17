Trump Sends SCOTUS Desperate Message in Truth Social Screed

Donald Trump has sent a less-than-subtle message to the Supreme Court on social media ahead of a crucial ruling on his beloved tariffs.

The president has been pleading with the Court via messages on Truth Social ahead of a ruling on whether his tariffs are legal. In November, he told his supporters to “pray” for a favorable outcome.

On Tuesday, the 79-year-old posted on Truth Social to echo a similar message: “Everybody should pray that the United States Supreme Court has the Wisdom and Genius to allow Tariffs to GUARD our National Security, and our Financial Freedom!”

Donald Trump calls out evil forces ahead of tariff decision. Truth Social

Trump recycled the insult to SCOTUS he posted last month, where he claimed “Evil, American hating Forces are fighting us at the United States Supreme Court. Pray to God that our Nine Justices will show great wisdom, and do the right thing for America!”

Days before that post, Trump wrote again to the Supreme Court, warning against them ruling in favor of “hostile foreign interests” not aligned with the U.S.

“They couldn’t care less about us, Trump posted on Truth Social. ”I look so much forward to the United States Supreme Court’s decision on this urgent and time sensitive matter so that we can continue, in an uninterrupted manner to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on December 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Two lawsuits, one by an educational toy manufacturer and another by a family-run wine and spirits importer, will rule on whether Trump has the legal authority to single-handedly impose tariffs under the U.S. constitution.

The toy company, Learning Resources, Inc., argued that tariffs posed an “existential threat” to its business due to increased import costs.

When the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case last month, a furious Trump posted that the result would be “literally, LIFE OR DEATH for our Country.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed on Tuesday that he expects the Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump’s tariff policy will be announced in January, as well as the selection of a new Federal Reserve chair.

Bessent echoed Trump’s line of tariffs impacting national security while talking to FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday. He claimed the Trump administration has “plenty of revenue alternatives,” but hoped SCOTUS would green light the president’s trade policy.

“Economic security is national security. So this ruling is really a national security ruling and if they rule against the administration, they will be ruling against national security,” Bessent claimed.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a roundtable discussion with farmers in the Cabinet Room of the White House on December 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The U.S. trade deficit in goods and services shrank by more 10 percent from August to September to $52.8 billion according to the New York Times, who cited data from the Commerce Department released last week.

Trump has claimed that his tariff policy will lead to a manufacturing surge.

“I say it’s the golden age of America, when these factories and plants open up by the thousands,” Trump said during a White House Christmas reception on Sunday.

“They’re coming from Germany, they’re coming from Japan, they’re coming from Canada. Many factories are coming in because there’s... they don’t have, they don’t want to pay tariffs,” he claimed. “We have an age that’s coming up, the likes of which this country has never seen.”

However while Trump is selling his tariffs as a key economic solution, the public are not buying it.

A poll this month found Trump’s approval ratings on the economy were the lowest in either of his stints at the White House.