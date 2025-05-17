President Donald Trump is raging against the Supreme Court after it temporarily blocked his administration from using a centuries-old wartime law to fast-track migrant deportations. On Saturday, the president ramped up his attacks by highlighting a plan to move “terrorists” near justices’ homes.

“The president should release these terrorists near the Chevy Chase Country Club, with daytime release,” former GOP staffer Mike Davis wrote online. Trump shared the post.

Davis, a MAGA loyalist and contender for attorney general, continued: “The Supreme Court still has an illegal injunction on the President of the United States, preventing him from commanding military operations to expel these foreign terrorists.”

The Maryland country club referenced reportedly counts Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh among its members. Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau entered the online fray by summarizing the madness:

“The President re-posts a suggestion from an advisor that he release ‘terrorists’ near the homes of Supreme Court justices who’ve merely ruled that the government can’t send people to a foreign gulag without due process.”

Davis jumped on the rebuttal, replying “Yes” to Favreau, and suggesting migrants be sent to “wealthy white liberal enclaves, like Chevy Chase and Martha’s Vineyard... Then let’s see how much ‘due process’ you liberals want.”

The Supreme Court ruling that has set Trump off is Friday’s 7-2 decision to continue its temporary block on deportations attempted under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The court found that his administration had violated due process by giving migrants just 24 hours notice before being sent packing and providing them with insufficient information to mount a defense. It “does not pass muster,” the justices wrote.

“THE SUPREME COURT WON’T ALLOW US TO GET CRIMINALS OUT OF OUR COUNTRY!” Trump complained on Truth Social. He followed his outburst up with a lengthy rant later on.

One man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was deported to El Salvador despite a court order preventing it, prompting the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. to demand his return—something the Trump team has so far ignored.