Trump Snubs His Big Faith Event to Go Golfing

President Donald Trump skipped his own White House-backed event “rededicating” the nation to God to spend the day at his preferred place of worship: the golf course.

As thousands flocked to the National Mall on Sunday for a Trump-backed rally highlighting “the Church’s role in history and civic life” in honor of America’s 250th, the president’s motorcade rolled out of the capital towards the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Meanwhile, Trump, 79, fired off a decidedly unholy and chilling Truth Social message once again threatening to wipe out Iran.

The president has played golf for 106 of his first 483 days back in office, or roughly 21.9 percent of his presidency, according to Did Trump Golf Today. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them,” he wrote. “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT.”

Trump, who said in 2020 that he considers himself a non-denominational Christian, appears not to have attended a church service since his January 21, 2025, visit to the Washington National Cathedral in the final event of his second inauguration.

He has instead made a habit of spending many Sundays on the fairways of his golf clubs. According to Did Trump Golf Today, the president has played golf for 106 of his first 483 days back in office, or roughly 21.9 percent of his presidency.

Donald Trump threatened Iran again. Truth Social/Screenshot/Truth Social

Trump did spare a passing thought for the White House’s nine-hour faith rally, which organizers say is intended to “prepare for the nation’s 250th birthday with Scripture, testimony, prayer, and rededication of our country as One Nation to God.”

“I HOPE EVERYBODY AT REDEDICATE 250 IS HAVING A GOOD TIME,” Trump wrote hours before he posted his threat to Iran. “IF THERE IS ANYTHING I CAN DO TO HELP, JUST HAVE OUR BEAUTIFUL, BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, RACHAEL C.D., GIVE ME A CALL. I’M BACK FROM CHINA!!! President DJT.”

The president’s bizarre post bypassed any mention of faith or prayer in favor of commenting on the appearance of Rachel Campos-Duffy, 54, wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 54, and co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend.

Campos-Duffy, whose name Trump misspelled in the post, was covering the “Rededicate 250” event live on 'Fox & Friends'. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Trump was scheduled to appear in a video message at the event, along with other Trump officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

After arriving at his golf club just before 1 p.m., the commander-in-chief left at 4:22 p.m., according to White House press pool dispatches.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump previously snubbed the holiest day on the Christian calendar, skipping Easter Service last month to take an odd motorcade tour of D.C. Naturally, his Easter morning travels also took him to Trump National Golf Club.

On the same day, the warmongering president issued a profanity-laced post against Iran in which he praised Allah.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” he raged. “Open the F—n’ Strait, you crazy b—--ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!”

“Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he concluded.

That prompted former Trump devotee Marjorie Taylor Greene to declare, “Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians.”

The former congresswoman, who has labeled herself a Christian Nationalist and built her political brand on making frequent incendiary comments, wrote on X, “Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.”