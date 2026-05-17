MAGA Pastor Makes Bonkers Claim About Trump’s Ballroom

Conservative speaker Eric Metaxas has drawn ire for claiming that God himself put Donald Trump in power to ensure the White House gets a new ballroom.

The children’s author—whose hits include Donald Builds the Wall—delivered a speech at Sunday’s Trump-backed national prayer event in Washington, D.C.

Metaxas, 62, lectured: “The British challenged us again in the war of 1812, burning parts of that city named after George Washington, you may be familiar with that city.

Eric Metaxas claimed it was 'extraordinary' that none of the Founding Fathers had thought to give the White House a ballroom. YouTube/Freedom 250

“They burned parts of the city including the White House, which at that time—if you can believe it—did not yet have a ballroom," he said to laughs from the crowd.

“Yes, it’s hard to believe that it would take two centuries for the Lord to raise up a great man to bring that ballroom finally to stand where it needs to stand,” he said. “It’s extraordinary, we only had to wait two hundred years.”

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared a clip of the speech on X and wrote: “Checking in for a brief moment on the Rededicate 250 blasphemy fest and yep, it’s beyond parody.”

The crowd went wild as the evangelist named Trump the 'great man' God had picked to revamp the Washington building. YouTube/Freedom 250

The prayer event, called “Rededicate 250,” is one of many Trump-backed celebrations taking place for the United States’ 250th birthday, with the faith-based bash ironically headlined by ‘Secretary of War’ Pete Hegseth.

Trump's bid to tie the ballroom to $1 billion in federal funding has suffered a setback. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Despite supposedly being chosen by God for such an architectural feat, the president suffered a setback in his building plans this week.

The ballroom project—the price tag of which has already ballooned from $100 million to $400 million—was sneakily included in an immigration enforcement bill that would have seen it tied to $1 billion funding.