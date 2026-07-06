Trump Spirals Over Crowd Size After Delivering Speech to Empty Seats

President Donald Trump launched into a rambling defense of the turnout for his speech marking America’s 250th anniversary after videos showed rows of empty seats.

The crowd-size-obsessed president dwelled on the attendance in a Truth Social post on Sunday, a day after videos from the start of his Saturday speech on the National Mall showed noticeable gaps in the audience.

Trump’s night had been derailed after thousands of attendees were evacuated from the National Mall as thunderstorms rolled in roughly three hours before the scheduled start of his speech.

In his Sunday post, the 80-year-old president claimed that 422,000 people had gathered to hear his speech before severe weather hit.

“The Crowd at 7:05 in the evening was 422,000 people! All were forced to leave because of the weather, the event was cancelled, and everyone was gone because of lightning,” Trump wrote, using the British spelling of canceled.

Even by Trump’s own estimates, the crowd would still fall short of the turnout for the 1976 Bicentennial, which The New York Times reported at the time drew roughly 500,000 people for the parade alone, according to Newsweek.

Trump routinely obsesses about the crowd size at his rallies and speeches. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The president claimed he then personally “overturned” the decision to cancel his speech, while seemingly conceding that some attendees did not return for his address, which started at 11:15 p.m., an hour and 30 minutes after originally planned.

“When I heard that it was cancelled, I immediately overturned that decision, and waited a while for people to come back,” he wrote. “Incredibly, at least 150,000 people returned, and it was an even more spectacular evening than it would have been as normalized!”

The president congratulated the Secret Service and law enforcement for “being able to get so many people back into the Arena in such rapid fashion!” According to the BBC, thousands of attendees were stuck outside the event grounds for an extended period during the chaotic re-entry process.

The president began his speech by bragging about the numbers, but videos painted a different picture. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump routinely obsesses about the crowd size at his rallies and speeches. A day after images showed less-than-expected crowds at his speech to kick off the Great American State Fair last month—including scores of people walking out during his speech—the president claimed the event was “packed to the brim” with 45,000 people.

“I wish we were able to have an even larger area, which we will be able to do on July 4th when I’ll be speaking again,” he wrote on Truth Social at the time. “Everybody stayed right until the end of my Speech because they loved hearing about a truly successful America.”

Insiders told CNN last week that the commander-in-chief was “livid” over the low turnout for his opening remarks after seeing large gaps in the crowd in an aerial image.

White House officials who had shared images of the speech were reportedly even told in no uncertain terms to delete them from their social media accounts.