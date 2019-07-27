Trump Steps Up Attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings: He ‘Spends All of His Time Trying to Hurt Innocent People’

Read it at Twitter
President Trump intensified his attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) late Saturday, accusing the Democratic congressman and chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee of “trying to hurt innocent people through ‘Oversight.’” “He does NOTHING for his very poor, very dangerous and very badly run district!,” Trump said. Earlier Saturday, Trump sparked criticism for saying Cummings’ district “is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and that Baltimore “is FAR WORSE and more dangerous” than the U.S.-Mexico border. Several Democratic lawmakers jumped to Cummings’ defense over what they described as the president’s “racist attack.” Baltimore Mayor Bryant “Jack” Young responded to the president earlier on Saturday, calling him “a disappointment to the people of Baltimore, our country, and to the world.”