Trump Sues America’s Top Banker Who Took Aim at His Immigration Crackdown

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon took aim at the Trump administration as the president filed a shocking lawsuit against his on-again, off-again billionaire friend.

“I think we should calm down a little bit on the internal anger about immigration,” the 69-year-old billionaire told the Editor-in-Chief of The Economist, Zanny Minton Beddoes, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Dimon, who has clashed with President Donald Trump, 79, over the years, has recently found himself back in the president’s crosshairs.

According to Fox Business, a day after the CEO’s interview at the World Economic Forum, the president filed a $5 billion lawsuit against Dimon, alleging that he was “debanked” by JPMorgan Chase following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon openly disagreed with some of the Trump administration's immigration tactics. FABRICE COFFRINI/Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Though Dimon largely tried to sidestep direct questions about Trump’s policies during his conversation with Beddoes—leading her to remark at one point that he sounded “Trumpy”—his comments appear to have escalated their feud.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and JPMorgan Chase for comment.

“Of course, I don’t like what I’m seeing with five grown men beating up little women,” the banker said during Wednesday’s conversation, referring to an unknown incident but broadly highlighting the recent, and often violent, actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The JPMorgan CEO made clear that he does not support the scenes unfolding on American streets amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, openly admitting that he does not like what he is “seeing.”

Demonstrators march during the nationwide "Stop ICE Terror" rally through downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 20, 2026 in protest against US President Donald Trump's policies. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Dimon’s statement comes as the Trump administration deployed over 2,400 Department of Homeland Security agents to the state of Minnesota, which has led to mass protests and the fatal shooting of U.S. citizen and mother of three, Renee Good, 37, by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

Following the fatal shooting and amid Trump’s boasts about invoking the Insurrection Act in Minnesota to respond to anti‑ICE protests—a move that could authorize the deployment of the U.S. military to enforce federal law amid clashes with federal immigration agents—controversial tactics used by ICE officers continue to grab national attention.

On Tuesday, ICE agents allegedly detained a five‑year‑old boy and, according to school officials, used him as “bait” to knock on his door and see if his family was home—a claim the DHS has denied. On Sunday, ICE agents were photographed dragging a 56‑year‑old U.S. citizen, who was wearing only boxer shorts and Crocs, from his home into freezing cold temperatures.

A masked agent ushers a 5-year-old boy through a yard. Columbia Heights Public Schools

“I’ve heard Trump say we need these people,” Dimon said about immigrants, outlining a meeting he had with the president during his first administration, in which Trump allegedly agreed that the U.S. should work towards more merit-based immigration policies and a path to citizenship “for hard-working people.”

Yet, in his second term, while Trump has spoken about “bringing talent” from other countries—drawing MAGA backlash over his claim that America does not have enough talented citizens—the administration has taken steps to halt not only illegal but also legal immigration. They include freezing visa processing for 75 countries, indefinitely suspending the green card lottery program, and attempting to revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.

“I’m a fanatic about detail, show me whose been rounded up, are they here illegally, are they criminals… did they break American law," Dimon said, highlighting that he thinks “countries have to control their borders or they will cause huge problems,” but that he would like to see more transparency from the DHS.

According to a November report by the Cato Institute, 73 percent of people booked into ICE custody had no criminal convictions. Meanwhile, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin has noted that “70 percent of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens who have been convicted or charged with a crime in the US.”