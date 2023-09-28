Trump Sues Ex-British Spy Over ‘Golden Showers’ Dossier
SEE YOU IN COURT
Donald Trump has sued a former British MI6 officer who penned the infamous—and still unverified—“golden showers” dossier which claimed that the businessman and eventual president had been “compromised” by Russia (as well as several more salacious accusations). According to U.K. High Court records obtained by The Independent, Trump filed a data protection complaint against Christopher Steele, the founder of Orbis Business Intelligence and the author of the Steele Dossier, a compilation of raw intelligence reports leaked to BuzzFeed in 2017 asserting that Vladimir Putin had attempted to “cultivate” Trump as a presidential frontrunner for “at least five years” and that many Trump campaign officials had secret contacts with Russian agents. The United Kingdom’s Press Association stated that the legal process is set to start in the High Court on Oct. 16.