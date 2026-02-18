Trump Suffers Record Low Polling on Key MAGA Policy

President Donald Trump’s approval rating on a key MAGA policy has dropped to a new low as he delivers on a central campaign promise.

Only 38 percent of Americans think Trump is doing a good job at immigration, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded on Monday. The president’s approval rating on immigration sank even further from 39 percent in January—a far cry from the 50 percent approval he enjoyed in the months following his return to the White House.

The survey found that Trump’s approval rating on immigration has fallen even among male voters, who played a crucial role in his 2024 victory. That rating hovered around 50 percent throughout last year, according to Reuters/Ipsos, but has now dropped to 41 percent.

Among women, Trump’s approval rating on immigration similarly dipped to 35 percent from around 40 percent for most of 2025.

The president’s overall approval rating, meanwhile, held steady at 38 percent—still nowhere near the 47 percent at the start of his second term.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on the latest numbers.

Trump, 79, vowed on the campaign trail to launch the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history. He delivered on that promise as soon as he returned to the Oval Office, sending federal agents mostly to blue cities to crack down on immigrants.

Minnesotans have regularly faced off against federal agents conducting immigration operations. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

But it looks like it’s exactly the fulfillment of his key campaign promise that’s making him unpopular among Americans, especially after federal agents fatally shot 37-year-old American citizens Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota last month.

An NBC News Decision Desk poll conducted from Jan. 27 to Feb. 6 found that 49 percent of Americans “strongly opposed” Trump’s handling of border security and immigration, up from 38 percent last summer. The drop was largely driven by voters who identified themselves as independents.

An Economist/YouGov survey conducted Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 also found that 50 percent of Americans think Trump’s approach to immigration policy is “too harsh.”

Whit Ayres, a Republican pollster, noted in an interview with Politico that presidential approval ratings have historically been predictive of midterm election results. Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 40 percent, according to a New York Times average.

“He is currently at his lowest point in the second term. There’s a sense that this is a pretty chaotic administration and seems to remind people of the pandemic period in the first term,” Ayres said. “When it’s above 50 percent, the party loses seats but not that many. When the president’s job approval is below, the average loss of seats is 32.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance hit back at a Fox News poll showing that 52 percent of voters would favor a Democratic candidate in the midterms.

“I will say, as much as we love Fox News, we always think Fox News has the worst polling. Me and the president agree on that. I’m sorry. It’s true,” he said. “I think the question we’re going to put to the American people is: do you want to give the government back over to the people who, frankly, burned down the house and made most Americans much less wealthy and much less safe, or do you want to double down on the president’s leadership?”

Last week, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan announced that ICE agents were pulling out of Minnesota after weeks of unrest spurred by hardline immigration operations.

“I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude,” Homan said, defending ICE as a “legitimate federal law enforcement agency” amid a slew of videos showing federal agents being heavy-handed with Americans.