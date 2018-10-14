Trump Claims Climate Scientists Have ‘Political Agenda’

CHEAT SHEET
President Donald Trump pushed back Sunday night against the notion that climate change is man-made, suggesting that climate scientists have “political agendas.” Appearing on CBS’ 60 Minutes, the president acknowledged that the climate is changing, but said “it’ll change back.” He has previously said the phenomenon is a hoax, but said he no longer believes that. “But I don’t know that it’s man-made,” Trump added. “I will say this. I don’t want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don’t want to lose millions and millions of jobs.” Trump was asked specifically about the destruction from recent hurricanes in the southern part of the U.S. “I’m not denying climate change,” Trump said. “But it could very well go back.”