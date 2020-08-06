Trump: NRA Should Lead ‘Beautiful Life’ in Texas After ‘Terrible’ Lawsuit

President Donald Trump repeatedly suggested that the National Rifle Association should “move to Texas and lead a...beautiful life” after being asked about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the organization. James sued Thursday seeking to disband the association after an 18-month investigation reportedly revealed the NRA is “fraught with fraud and abuse.” Trump called the lawsuit “a terrible thing” and a “sad” situation, stating that the organization was “decimated” by the cost of recent legal fees.